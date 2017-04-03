Bank Indonesia's Top Woman Takes New ...

Bank Indonesia's Top Woman Takes New Approach to Inflation Fight

11 hrs ago

Rosmaya Hadi enlisted the help of 2,000 religious leaders to fight inflation when she ran Indonesia's central bank in West Java region. In the world's largest Muslim country, Hadi got them to spread a message of moderation in mosques on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr festival last year, when Indonesians usually step up spending on food and gift-giving to mark the end of the month of fasting.

Chicago, IL

