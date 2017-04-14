At least 11 buried in landslide in Indonesia's Java

Jakarta: At least 11 people were buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, including villagers who were harvesting a crop of ginger, a disaster official said.Police and soldiers were helping residents to clear the mud and debris to look for victims after the landslide in the village in the Ponorogo area of East Java, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link At least 11 people were buried by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.