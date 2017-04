Ascott grows footprint in Indonesia.

CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited has opened its first property in Makassar, the 186-unit Citadines Royal Bay Makassar, which is also Ascott's eighth operational property in Indonesia. The largest international serviced residence operator in Indonesia has plans to open five more serviced residences from this year to 2019 in Jakarta and new cities such as Bandung and Yogyakarta as well as Karawang regency.

