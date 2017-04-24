Arsenal legend opens pitch in Indonesia
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour officially opened one of three new football pitches in one of the most disadvantaged slum communities in North Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. The football project has been built by The Arsenal Foundation and our global charity partner Save the Children, thanks to the funds raised from last season's Arsenal charity ball 'A Night to Inspire'.
