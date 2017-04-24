Arsenal legend opens pitch in Indonesia

Arsenal legend opens pitch in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Arsenal FC

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour officially opened one of three new football pitches in one of the most disadvantaged slum communities in North Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. The football project has been built by The Arsenal Foundation and our global charity partner Save the Children, thanks to the funds raised from last season's Arsenal charity ball 'A Night to Inspire'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arsenal FC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC