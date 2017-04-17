APL Starts First Direct Indonesia-U.S. Trade Lane
Container shipper APL has started the industry's first direct service from Jakarta, Indonesia, to the U.S., the company announced. The Pendulum Loop 1 service is now offered as part of the Ocean Alliance, a vessel and slot sharing agreement between APL and China Cosco Shipping, Evergreen Line, CMA CGM and OOCL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
