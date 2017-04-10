An igloo, theatre and swings: Finnish...

An igloo, theatre and swings: Finnish firm brings creative meeting rooms to Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A dome-shaped igloo with simulated Northern Lights flickering on the walls and temperatures between 18A C to 20A C is one of Huone's meeting rooms available for rent. SINGAPORE: A dome-shaped room modelled after an igloo with simulated Northern Lights flickering on the walls and temperatures between 18A C to 20A C may not quite fit the image of what many have of a meeting room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC