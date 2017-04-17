Alien fish 'killing' local boat opera...

Alien fish 'killing' local boat operators in Malaysia

Read more: South China Morning Post

The invasion of the banned red claw crayfish in several rivers in Johor, Malaysia, has become so devastating that angling boat operators hired by giant shrimp anglers have to literally close shop. Mohamad Said Hassan, 47, from Tangkak, Johor, who invested his income, partly derived from fishing giant shrimps, in 20 boats, is looking at a bleak future now that anglers no longer hire his boats.

Chicago, IL

