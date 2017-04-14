A tall order: Club partners in fight against polio
The UNT Rotaract Club partnered with Audacity Brew House on Saturday night to help raise funds and awareness in the fight to eradicate polio. The event at the Denton brewery's taproom was billed as "Pints for Polio."
