A hero emerges amid fear and silence of Indonesia's blasphemy saga
The ongoing Jakarta gubernatorial election race has made international headlines for one thing: the massive and systematic use of religion to win votes. This has happened in previous elections in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|21 min
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
