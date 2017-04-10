8 charged under Singapore's human tra...

8 charged under Singapore's human trafficking laws since 2015

SINGAPORE: To combat human trafficking in Singapore, a new law - the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act - came into effect in March 2015. To date, three convictions have resulted from the eight cases prosecuted under the Act.

