70-year-old man who shouted at and slapped foreigner on train arrested

The 70-year-old man was shown in a video making sexual advances on Mr Joe DeMarini, shouting and allegedly assaulting him.PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK/JOE DEMARINI SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man who was shown in a now-viral video shouting at and slapping a foreigner on a train has been arrested for causing public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt. The police on Saturday said they received a report on Friday about a man repeatedly using offensive language and assaulting a commuter on an MRT train.

