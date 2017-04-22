70-year-old man who shouted at and sl...

70-year-old man who shouted at and slapped foreigner on train arrested

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The 70-year-old man was shown in a video making sexual advances on Mr Joe DeMarini, shouting and allegedly assaulting him.PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK/JOE DEMARINI SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man who was shown in a now-viral video shouting at and slapping a foreigner on a train has been arrested for causing public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt. The police on Saturday said they received a report on Friday about a man repeatedly using offensive language and assaulting a commuter on an MRT train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... 22 hr Newt G s Next Wife 5
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC