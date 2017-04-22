70-year-old man who shouted at and slapped foreigner on train arrested
The 70-year-old man was shown in a video making sexual advances on Mr Joe DeMarini, shouting and allegedly assaulting him.PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK/JOE DEMARINI SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man who was shown in a now-viral video shouting at and slapping a foreigner on a train has been arrested for causing public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt. The police on Saturday said they received a report on Friday about a man repeatedly using offensive language and assaulting a commuter on an MRT train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|22 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC