2 killed in Indonesia floods
Jakarta, April 13 - At least two people were killed as floods hit Indonesia's Aceh province, officials confirmed on Thursday. Heavy rains triggered the floods in the districts of Aceh Tenggara and Aceh Barat, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of national disaster agency told Xinhua news agency.
