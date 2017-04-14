14 arrested for employment offences, ...

14 arrested for employment offences, drink driving in joint police operation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Police arrested 11 women for employment related offences when they raided 4 public entertainment outlets on Mar 31. SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were arrested during an eight-hour joint operation that started on Friday night and went on into the wee hours of the morning. In a news release on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said it checked four public entertainment outlets - located in Jalan Besar, Bugis and Chjimes - and two outlets were found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Fri uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC