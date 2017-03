Zuma arrives in Indonesia for IORA summit

President Jacob Zuma and Mrs Bongi Zuma being welcomed on arrival by the Indonesian Minister of Trade, Mr Enggartiasto Lukta at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta. Picture: GCIS Jakarta - President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association business forum and leaders' summit and a state visit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the presidency said on Sunday.

