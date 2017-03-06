Zarif says banking ties with Indonesia growing
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran-Indonesia cooperation is growing in various areas, especially in banking sphere. "Cooperation between the two countries in various spheres, especially economic and banking areas and oil industry, is on the rise," he said during a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.
