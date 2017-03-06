Yellow taxis 'have lower accident rat...

Yellow taxis 'have lower accident rate than blue ones'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Taking a yellow taxi instead of a blue one reduces your risk of an accident, a study in Singapore suggests. Researchers analysed three years worth of accident data from the city-state's largest taxi operator, whose fleet is predominantly blue and yellow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC