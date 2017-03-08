Yellow cabs are safer, study finds

Yellow cabs are safer, study finds

"Yellow taxis are safer to travel in because yellow is more visible than blue," lead author Teck-Hua Ho, a professor Yellow taxi cabs have significantly fewer accidents than cabs of a darker hue, according to research that scientists say could end up saving lives and money. A study published Monday in the journal PNAS showed canary yellow cabs in Singapore were nine percent less likely to get into fender-benders or serious smash-ups than taxis that were deep blue.

