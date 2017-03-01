World Bank Approves US$125 Million To...

World Bank Approves US$125 Million To Support Indonesia's Dam Upgrades

The World Bank has approved a US$125 million financial aid package to support the Indonesian government in upgrading dams across the country, Vietnam News Agency reported, citing the Jakarta Globe on Thursday. It was estimated that the project will benefit about 11 million people living around the sites.

