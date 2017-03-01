Worker falls to death at Marina One c...

Worker falls to death at Marina One construction site; injures another

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old construction worker fell to his death at the Marina One construction site on Wednesday morning , injuring another worker along the way. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 23 Marina Way at about 11am.

Chicago, IL

