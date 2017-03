Vice President Hamid Ansari in Jakarta to attend IORA summit

Vice PresidentHamid Ansari being received by the Minister of Defence, Indonesia, Ryamizard Ryacudu, on his arrival at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. Photo - PTI Vice PresidentHamid Ansari being received by the Minister of Defence, Indonesia, Ryamizard Ryacudu, on his arrival at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.