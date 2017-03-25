US military plane makes emergency lan...

US military plane makes emergency landing in Indonesia

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesia's air force says an American military plane made an emergency landing at an airport in Indonesia's Aceh province. Air Vice Marshall Jemi Trisonjaya says the U.S. Air Force plane requested permission to land Friday after one of its four engines failed.

