The Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit, due to be held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on March 6 and 7. Photo-ONA The Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit, due to be held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on March 6 and 7. Photo-ONA Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council will leave on Monday for the Republic of Indonesia to lead the Sultanate's delegation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit, due to be held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on March 6 and 7. Dr. Al Mantheri will be accompanied by His Highness Sayyid Nizar bin Al Julanda bin Majid Al Said, Sultanate's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sheikh Yahya bin Abdullah bin Salim Al Fanna Al Oraimi, Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the Foreign Ministry and a number of officials.

