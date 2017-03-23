Tanjong Pagar MPs, residents plant trees to mark Lee Kuan Yew's 2nd death anniversary
SINGAPORE: As part of an annual observance for founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, MPs for Tanjong Pagar GRC held a tree planting event on Thursday to mark Mr Lee's second death anniversary. The event, which was organised by the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Grassroots Organisations , involved the planting of 10 species of plants at the Tiong Bahru Community Club and the Duxton Plain Park.
