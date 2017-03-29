Spanish beef no threat to Aussie beef...

Spanish beef no threat to Aussie beef in Indonesia says MLA

Spanish beef does not pose a threat to Australia's live cattle and boxed meat trade with Indonesia, according to Meat and Livestock Australia . The high price of cattle in Australia, which has squeezed the profitability of feedlots , had the Indonesian government allowing additional imports to bring down the price of protein.

