Smart set

Smart set

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

For third consecutive year, the Dream Top Model pageant presented the most promising bets not only aiming to conquer showbiz and modelling industries, but, more importantly, serve to inspire OFWs to "dream, unleash and achieve" bearing the PH flag wherever they go. The winners are: Dream Top Model 2017 ambassadors Gerry Loren and Eve QuiA ones; 5th runners-up John Paul Ilagan and Dwi Hartati; 4th runners-up Bernard Padilla and Jenell De Ocampo; 3rd runners-up Ignacio Estioco Jr. and Jessica Biasca; 2nd runners-up Alvin Gaspar and Jashmyne Lozano; 1st runners-up Deane Avelino and Karina Mae Bacsain; and grand winners Paulo Canlas and Irayori G. Pioquid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC