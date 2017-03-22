Smart set
For third consecutive year, the Dream Top Model pageant presented the most promising bets not only aiming to conquer showbiz and modelling industries, but, more importantly, serve to inspire OFWs to "dream, unleash and achieve" bearing the PH flag wherever they go. The winners are: Dream Top Model 2017 ambassadors Gerry Loren and Eve QuiA ones; 5th runners-up John Paul Ilagan and Dwi Hartati; 4th runners-up Bernard Padilla and Jenell De Ocampo; 3rd runners-up Ignacio Estioco Jr. and Jessica Biasca; 2nd runners-up Alvin Gaspar and Jashmyne Lozano; 1st runners-up Deane Avelino and Karina Mae Bacsain; and grand winners Paulo Canlas and Irayori G. Pioquid.
