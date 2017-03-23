Revamped Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panja...

Revamped Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang reopens

13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Residents of Bukit Panjang can now get up close to nature thanks to a floating boardwalk over Pang Sua Pond, which was closed in 2014 for a S$6.8 million makeover. Once a bare stormwater collection pond, Pang Sua Pond has been transformed under national water agency PUB's Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters programme into a place where people can have fun while appreciating nature.

Chicago, IL

