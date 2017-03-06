Rescue and fire training

Chief of Jakarta Fire Department, Subejo speaks to National Fire Authority officers during a training at the Suva Fire Station in Walu Bay, Suva on Monday March 06, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU IN a bid to improve its services in the country, the National Fire Authority is preparing a firefighting and rescue joint training in the country.

