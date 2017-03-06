Plans underway for Indonesia, Singapo...

Plans underway for Indonesia, Singapore Leaders' Retreat in September to mark 50 years

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong having tea with President Joko Widodo at Wisma Perdamaian in Semarang, Indonesia on Nov 14, 2016 JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong around September this year for their Leaders' Retreat in Singapore. Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman said this will be the climax towards the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

