Parents and newborn baby intercepted in desperate boat bid to reach NZ, detained in Indonesia
Bakeerathan Kandasamy, 34, and his wife Sivarangini,32, were granted refugee status, but say they are still caught in limbo. A mother who gave birth by caesarean section this week says she was destined for New Zealand with a group of 43 other asylum seekers when their boat's engine failed off the coast of Indonesia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Fri
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
