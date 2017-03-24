Parents and newborn baby intercepted ...

Parents and newborn baby intercepted in desperate boat bid to reach NZ, detained in Indonesia

17 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Bakeerathan Kandasamy, 34, and his wife Sivarangini,32, were granted refugee status, but say they are still caught in limbo. A mother who gave birth by caesarean section this week says she was destined for New Zealand with a group of 43 other asylum seekers when their boat's engine failed off the coast of Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

