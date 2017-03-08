Orange is the new gold: Prison stocks the big winners in Trump's America
Nightmarish as the past two months have been for immigrants threatened by detention or deportation, it has been a marvellous time for two companies that stand to benefit from the Trump administration's policies.Those two companies have bland names - the Geo Group and CoreCivic - that don't signal their primary business: operating for-profit prisons and immigration detention centres for states and the US federal government. Jeff Sessions outlines scope of travel ban The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.
