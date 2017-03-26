Okay for action: Anies speaking during an interview at his home in Jakarta, Indonesia . - Reuters

JAKARTA'S 12 million residents and commuters are beginning to consider the possibility of a more Islamic-influenced atmosphere in the capital if Anies Baswedan wins the gubernatorial election on April 19. Some are even hoping for a syariah-nuanced Jakarta, like Aceh's capital Banda Aceh, the West Java town of Tasikmalaya or Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta... These contemplations have amplified after Anies was left as the only rival to incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama following last month's first-round election. A recent exit poll by Indikator Politik finds that nearly 52.5% of voters favour Anies for the run-off election, versus 44% for Ahok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.