Official: Space heater caused blaze that killed 4 children

Thursday At Sentosa Golf Club Singapore Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,651; Par: 72 First Round Michelle Wie 34-32- Thursday At Sentosa Golf Club Singapore Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,651; Par: 72 First Round Michelle Wie 34-32- The remains of a house are seen after a fatal overnight fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.