No big deals from King Salman's Indonesia trip
Jakarta: Despite high hopes that the historic royal state visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to Indonesia would bring in at least US$25bil in investments, it was revealed that Indonesia would receive much less, as the only investment deal the oil-rich kingdom agreed to sign was for a total of US$1bil . President Joko Jokowi Widodo and King Salman witnessed on Wednesday the signing of 11 agreements in the form of memorandums of understanding , with only one agreement signed by the Saudi Fund Contribution and the Finance Ministry bearing details of the kingdom agreeing to spend US$1bil to finance various development projects in Indonesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC