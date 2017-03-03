No big deals from King Salman's Indon...

No big deals from King Salman's Indonesia trip

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Jakarta: Despite high hopes that the historic royal state visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to Indonesia would bring in at least US$25bil in investments, it was revealed that Indonesia would receive much less, as the only investment deal the oil-rich kingdom agreed to sign was for a total of US$1bil . President Joko Jokowi Widodo and King Salman witnessed on Wednesday the signing of 11 agreements in the form of memorandums of understanding , with only one agreement signed by the Saudi Fund Contribution and the Finance Ministry bearing details of the kingdom agreeing to spend US$1bil to finance various development projects in Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC