No big deals from King Salman's Indonesia trip

Jakarta: Despite high hopes that the historic royal state visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to Indonesia would bring in at least US$25bil in investments, it was revealed that Indonesia would receive much less, as the only investment deal the oil-rich kingdom agreed to sign was for a total of US$1bil . President Joko Jokowi Widodo and King Salman witnessed on Wednesday the signing of 11 agreements in the form of memorandums of understanding , with only one agreement signed by the Saudi Fund Contribution and the Finance Ministry bearing details of the kingdom agreeing to spend US$1bil to finance various development projects in Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.