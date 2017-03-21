NK suspect in Kim Jong-nam's killing is son of ex-envoy to Vietnam: sources
JAKARTA/HANOI -- A North Korean suspect involved in the killing of Kim Jong-nam is a son of the former top North Korean envoy to Vietnam and lured an Asian woman into the murder using his fluent Vietnamese, sources said Wednesday. Ri Ji-hyon, 33, is the son of former North Korean ambassador to Hanoi Ri Hong and had lived in Vietnam for about 10 years, according to the sources.
Discussions
