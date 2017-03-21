NK suspect in Kim Jong-nam's killing is son of ex-envoy to Vietnam: sources

JAKARTA/HANOI -- A North Korean suspect involved in the killing of Kim Jong-nam is a son of the former top North Korean envoy to Vietnam and lured an Asian woman into the murder using his fluent Vietnamese, sources said Wednesday. Ri Ji-hyon, 33, is the son of former North Korean ambassador to Hanoi Ri Hong and had lived in Vietnam for about 10 years, according to the sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.