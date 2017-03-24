New Singtel service allows Indonesian...

New Singtel service allows Indonesians to remit money to those without bank accounts

SINGAPORE: Indonesians working in Singapore will now be able to remit money to family members who currently do not have bank accounts, with the launch of a new service by Singtel. The service, offered by Singtel Dash, allows customers in Singapore to send money to some 4,500 cash-out points across Indonesia via an app.

