New Singtel service allows Indonesians to remit money to those without bank accounts
SINGAPORE: Indonesians working in Singapore will now be able to remit money to family members who currently do not have bank accounts, with the launch of a new service by Singtel. The service, offered by Singtel Dash, allows customers in Singapore to send money to some 4,500 cash-out points across Indonesia via an app.
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Fri
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
