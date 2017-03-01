Most Singaporeans do not e-register before travelling: MFA

To make it easier for Singaporeans to update MFA on their safety status during emergencies, the [email protected] mobile app will soon include a safety check feature, says Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman. SINGAPORE: The majority of Singaporeans who travel overseas do not bother to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , according to Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.