MNC Land And Hyatt To Bring First Park Hyatt Hotel To Indonesia
PT MNC Land Tbk and Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced plans for the first Park Hyatt hotel in Indonesia, which will be located in the heart of Jakarta at MNC Center, Kebon Sirih. Expected to open in the first half of 2018, the new Park Hyatt Jakarta will be a refined, sophisticated space for local and international guests to experience the symbiosis between Indonesia's natural wonders and Jakarta's modern, urban lifestyle.
