Man suffers fatal heart attack after catching one of the rarest creatures in 'Pokemon Go'
Pokemon Go has gotten countless players up off of the couch and on their feet in search of the endlessly charming creatures, and it's been hailed as a great fitness tool for that very reason. Unfortunately, it seems the pure joy of snatching a particularly elusive monster was a bit too much for one Singaporean man who, after nabbing a prized catch, suffered a fatal heart attack.
