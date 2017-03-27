Man on trial for abducting and raping...

Man on trial for abducting and raping unconscious woman 15 years younger

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man is on trial for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old student from the nightclub Zouk under the guise of sending her home, and raping her while she was intoxicated and unconscious. Bunker surveyor Ong Soon Heng had brought her to his house at 4 Hume Heights, where he allegedly committed the crime.

Chicago, IL

