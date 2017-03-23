Malaysia palm oil buyers boost import...

Malaysia palm oil buyers boost imports from Indonesia in wake of El Nino

Malaysian buyers are ramping up imports of Indonesian palm oil as local supply battles to recover from the lingering impact of last year's crop-damaging El Nino weather pattern. Traders said world No.2 producer Malaysia was set to boost imports of palm oil and related products from top grower Indonesia by about 20,000 tonnes in March from typical monthly volumes of around 40-50,000 tonnes.

