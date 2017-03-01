Malaysia arrests seven for suspected ...

Malaysia arrests seven for suspected links to militant groups

Reuters

Malaysia has arrested six foreigners and one Malaysian for suspected links to militant groups including Islamic State, the police chief said on Sunday. The Southeast Asian nation has been on high alert since suicide bombers and gunmen linked to Islamic State launched multiple attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighboring Indonesia, in January 2016.

Chicago, IL

