Malaysia arrests five Filipinos for suspected Islamic State links

Malaysian police said on Monday they had arrested seven people, including five Filipinos, for suspected links to the Islamic State militant group. The Southeast Asian nation has been on high alert since armed gunmen linked to the Islamic State launched multiple attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighboring Indonesia, in January 2016.

