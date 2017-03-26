Lim not ruling out possibility of contesting elsewhere

JOHOR BARU: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang is not ruling out the possibility of contesting in a new constituency in the next general election amid talk that he will not be defending his Gelang Patah parliamentary seat. Thanking Kedah DAP leaders for their confidence in offering him a seat to contest, Lim said he was still struggling with the question to contest or to call it a day, as he has been in Malaysian politics for 51 years since the formation of DAP in 1966.

