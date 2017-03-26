Lim not ruling out possibility of con...

Lim not ruling out possibility of contesting elsewhere

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

JOHOR BARU: DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang is not ruling out the possibility of contesting in a new constituency in the next general election amid talk that he will not be defending his Gelang Patah parliamentary seat. Thanking Kedah DAP leaders for their confidence in offering him a seat to contest, Lim said he was still struggling with the question to contest or to call it a day, as he has been in Malaysian politics for 51 years since the formation of DAP in 1966.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Fri Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC