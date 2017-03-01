Japan Launches Six Destinations For Indonesian Tourists
Japan National Tourism Organisation's representative in Jakarta has launched six new destinations, including Kyushu, Okinawa, Setouchi, Tohoku, Wakayama, and Hokaido for Indonesian tourists, Hideki Tomiyoka, the agency's executive director said here on Thursday, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. While Osaka and Tokyo have been Indonesian's favorites, Japan also has six other attractive regions for tourists who want to experience the country's four seasons, he added in a press conference in Jakarta.
