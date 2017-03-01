Japan Launches Six Destinations For I...

Japan Launches Six Destinations For Indonesian Tourists

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Japan National Tourism Organisation's representative in Jakarta has launched six new destinations, including Kyushu, Okinawa, Setouchi, Tohoku, Wakayama, and Hokaido for Indonesian tourists, Hideki Tomiyoka, the agency's executive director said here on Thursday, Indonesia's Antara news agency reported. While Osaka and Tokyo have been Indonesian's favorites, Japan also has six other attractive regions for tourists who want to experience the country's four seasons, he added in a press conference in Jakarta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb 16 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb 15 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb 11 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan '17 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan '17 Phart You Did 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC