Indonesia's hospitality market booms with over 100 projected openings
Things seem to be going from strength to strength in Indonesia, with TOPHOTELPROJECTS forecasting 112 projects in the pipeline over the coming years. Projects in the region continue to hit a high standard of luxury, with all of the projected opening to have at least 4-stars, in fact 65 of the new developments will have this rating, while the remaining 47 will be ranked as 5-star hotels.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Fri
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
