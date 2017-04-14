Indonesia's hospitality market booms ...

Indonesia's hospitality market booms with over 100 projected openings

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Things seem to be going from strength to strength in Indonesia, with TOPHOTELPROJECTS forecasting 112 projects in the pipeline over the coming years. Projects in the region continue to hit a high standard of luxury, with all of the projected opening to have at least 4-stars, in fact 65 of the new developments will have this rating, while the remaining 47 will be ranked as 5-star hotels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Fri uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC