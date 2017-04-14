Indonesia's hospitality market booms with over 100 projected openings

Things seem to be going from strength to strength in Indonesia, with TOPHOTELPROJECTS forecasting 112 projects in the pipeline over the coming years. Projects in the region continue to hit a high standard of luxury, with all of the projected opening to have at least 4-stars, in fact 65 of the new developments will have this rating, while the remaining 47 will be ranked as 5-star hotels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.