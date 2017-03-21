Indonesia's army to remove inappropri...

Indonesia's army to remove inappropriate tiger statues after Cisewu gaffe

Read more: Asian Correspondent

MILITARY bases in the Indonesian regions of West Java and Banten have been ordered to destroy tiger statues that do not resemble its official tiger logo, after a photo from a base in Cisewu drew widespread lampooning online. Siliwangi Military Command spokesman Colonel Desi Ariyanto told The Jakarta Post on Friday soldiers had been ordered to "care about the tiger statues" and "also about the environment and society."

Chicago, IL

