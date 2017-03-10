Indonesian operator Tri extends LTE c...

Indonesian operator Tri extends LTE coverage to 227 cities

Hutchison 3 Indonesia , the mobile operator controlled by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, has revealed that its in-deployment 4G network is now available in 227 cities and districts, including 1,769 sub-districts and 7,296 villages in 25 provinces. The cellco's coverage extends from Lhokseumawe to Manado, and includes the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java and Bali.

Chicago, IL

