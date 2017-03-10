Indonesian operator Tri extends LTE coverage to 227 cities
Hutchison 3 Indonesia , the mobile operator controlled by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, has revealed that its in-deployment 4G network is now available in 227 cities and districts, including 1,769 sub-districts and 7,296 villages in 25 provinces. The cellco's coverage extends from Lhokseumawe to Manado, and includes the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java and Bali.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC