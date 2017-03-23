Indonesian militant on death row directed weapons procurement while incarcerated: Source

Iwan Darmawan Mutho, alias Rois, attending his trial at a South Jakarta court, 13 September 2005. KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian militant on death row for his role in the 2004 Australian Embassy bombing in Jakarta directed the procurement of several M16 assault rifles from behind the walls of the Nusakambangan maximum security prison in Central Java, a senior counter-terrorism source told Channel NewsAsia.

