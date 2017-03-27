Indonesian girl howls through circumcision as debate heats up
A barbaric practice not sanctioned by Islam, or a necessary curb on promiscuity? The world's largest Muslim-majority country is divided Indonesian toddler Salsa Djafar was wearing a glittering golden crown decorated with ribbons and a shiny purple dress to mark a special occasion her circumcision day. At the celebrations attended by relatives, shrieks filled the modest, yellow-walled house in remote Gorontalo province as a traditional "cutter" covered the 18-month-old girl with a white sheet and sliced skin off her genitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
