Indonesian garment exports to remain stable in 2017: API

Garment exports from Indonesia are likely to remain stable this year at $11.9 billion, the figure achieved in 2016, according to API, the Indonesian Textile Association. The setting up of dozens of bonded warehouses in recent months and establishment of additional cargo lines from Gedebage in West Java to Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta has helped exports.

